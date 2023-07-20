ADVERTISEMENT

Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 completed successfully

July 20, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru:

ISRO said Chandrayaan-3 had attained an orbit of 71351 km x 233 km orbit, as intended

The Hindu Bureau

The launch vehicle Mark-3 of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) carrying LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission (the third lunar exploration mission) was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in SHAR (Sriharikota High Altitude Range). | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully completed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The space agency said, “India celebrates International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 step closer to the Moon. The fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.”

ISRO said Chandrayaan-3 had attained an orbit of 71351 km x 233 km orbit, as intended.

This means that Chandrayaan-3 is now in an orbit, which when closest to earth is at 233 km and farthest at 71,351 km.

Chandrayaan-3 was successfully launched by the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) when it took off from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.35 p.m. on July 14 and placed at an elliptic parking orbit of 36,500 km x 170 km.

Four orbit-raising manoeuvres have now been completed and the next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 and 3 p.m. IST.

After the launch on July 14, ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said all earth-bound manoeuvres would be conducted till July 31. Thereafter, the trans lunar insertion would take place on August 1. The lander of the mission is planned to soft-land on the surface of the moon on August 23 at 5.47 p.m.

