ISRO Chairman S. Somanath receives IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3's remarkable achievement

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

ISRO chief S. Somanath receives the IAF World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3 mission success during a ceremony, in Milan, Italy. | Photo Credit: PTI

ISRO said on Monday (October 14, 2024) its Chairman S. Somanath has received the International Astronautical Federation’s (IAF) prestigious World Space Award for Chandrayaan-3’s remarkable achievement.

“This recognition celebrates India’s contributions to space exploration. Celebrations underway in Milan (Italy) as we continue to strive for new frontiers,” the national agency headquartered here said in an online post.

According to the IAF, Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO exemplifies the synergy of scientific curiosity and cost-effective engineering, symbolising India’s commitment to excellence and the vast potential that space exploration offers humanity.

“Rapidly unveiling previously undiscovered facets of the Moon’s composition and geology, the mission stands as a global testament to innovation. Achieving a historic milestone, Chandrayaan-3 becomes the first to touch down near the lunar South Pole, showcasing both aspiration and technological prowess on an international scale,” the IAF said in a statement.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched July 6 last year from Sriharikota spaceport and it successfully made the soft landing near the South Pole on August 23.

