Chandrayaan 2: India’s second moon mission

ISRO calls off Chandrayaan 2 launch due to technical glitch

An ISRO official announces in Sriharikota on July 15, 2019 that the Chandrayaan 2 mission launch was called off.

An ISRO official announces in Sriharikota on July 15, 2019 that the Chandrayaan 2 mission launch was called off.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system... As a measure of abundant precaution, Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later,” ISRO tweeted.

India’s ambitious second Lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2 suffered a jolt in the early hours of July 15 after a technical snag forced the Indian Space Research Organisation to call off the launch for the time being. ISRO aimed to touch down on the South Pole of the moon where no country had gone before.

A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system one hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, Chandrayaan 2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later,” ISRO tweeted. President Ram Nath Kovind had flown in to Sriharikota to witness the launch.

Watch: India set for Chandrayaan 2 launch
 

Confusion prevailed at the media centre as the countdown timer stopped with 56.24 minutes to go for the lift-off. Mission Control made an announcement that the countdown has been held back. “It is not possible to make the launch within the launch window. A new schedule will be announced later,” Mission Control said.

The GSLV Mark III rocket, Chandryaan 2’s launch vehicle, at Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota. Photo: ISRO

ISRO had a launch window that ends on July 16 for the launch during this period. The launch of Chandrayaan 2 has suffered multiple setbacks with ISRO missing many deadlines since 2018. It was scheduled to be launched in a window between January and mid-February this year, but was put off yet again.

ISRO finally announced the current launch window and its chairman K. Sivan had then told The Hindu that the launch window was final and would be met. But that too fell apart in the early hours of July 15.

The mission was aborted just 20 minutes after ISRO announced the completion of filling of liquid hydrogen in the cryogenic stage of the GSLV-Mk-III.

The GSLV Mark III rocket, Chandryaan 2’s launch vehicle, at Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota. Photo: ISRO

The mission is set to be a test bed to demonstrate technologies required for deep space missions. The Chandrayaan 2 module, carrying an indigenous rover Pragyaan and a lander Vikram, was set to have separated 16 minutes after lift off, and touch down on the moon 54 days later. But with the calling off of the launch on July 15, the wait to reach the Lunar South Pole just got longer.

IANS adds:

“The technical snag was noticed. We first have to approach the vehicle to assess the problem. First we have to empty the fuel loaded in the rocket, then the rocket will be taken back for further investigation,” an ISRO official told IANS.

“This process will take 10 days after that only we can decide on the launch schedule,” he added.

