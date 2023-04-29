HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Is the core of Mars solid or liquid?
Premium

April 29, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST

An undated artist’s depiction of the Martian interior and the paths taken by seismic waves as they traveled through the planet’s core. Photo: NASA/JPL via Reuters

An undated artist’s depiction of the Martian interior and the paths taken by seismic waves as they traveled through the planet’s core. Photo: NASA/JPL via Reuters

Scientists observed seismic waves traveling through Mars’ core for the first time and confirmed model predictions of the core’s composition. The researchers used seismic data acquired by the NASA InSight lander to directly measure properties of Mars’s core, finding a completely liquid iron-alloy core with high percentages of sulphur and oxygen ( Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences).

To determine these differences, the team tracked the progression of two distant seismic events on Mars, one caused by a marsquake and the other by a large impact, and detected waves that travelled through the planet’s core. By comparing the time taken by the waves to travel through Mars compared with waves that stayed in the mantle, and combining this information with other seismic and geophysical measurements, the team estimated the density and compressibility of the material the waves travelled through, as per a release.

The researchers’ results indicated that Mars most likely has a completely liquid core, unlike Earth’s combination of a liquid outer core and solid inner core.

Related Topics

Question Corner

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.