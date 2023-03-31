  • At least 2,900 lives have been lost due to extreme weather events that happened between January and October, 2022. 
  • Environmental crimes have been on the rise–courts need to hear 245 cases daily to clear the backlog.
  • Air pollution has caused a loss of four years and 11 months in the duration of life with people in rural India losing more years than those who live in cities.
  • Rural India needs 35% more community health centres.
  • India generates 150,000 tonne of municipal waste every day. More than half of it is dumped in landfills. 
  • At least 30,000 waterbodies have been encroached on in India.