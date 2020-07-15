Science

India's Zydus begins human trials for potential COVID-19 vaccine

File photo for representational purpose only.

In the human trials, Zydus will enrol over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said.

