India's satellite building lead centre celebrates golden jubilee

URSC is the lead centre for building satellites and developing related technologies.

PTI
September 16, 2022 16:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

U R Rao Satellite Centre, the centre for building satellites, celebrates its golden jubilee. Image for Representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) celebrated its golden jubilee at a function in the presence of current and former chairmen of Indian Space Research Organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-based URSC, formerly known as ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC), is the lead centre for building satellites and developing associated satellite technologies.

The celebration on September 14 began with the unveiling of a bust of Prof U R Rao by K Kasturirangan followed by the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing the advances in satellite and related technology by K Radhakrishnan.

The function was presided over by Secretary in the Department of Space and ISRO Chairman S Somanath, who released the golden jubilee memento.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A coffee table book portraying the journey of the centre was unveiled by A S Kiran Kumar and Kannada Pocket Booklets on ISRO, space science and related topics for public outreach were released by K Sivan.

G Madhavan Nair graced the occasion with his virtual participation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Former chairmen of ISRO took the spectators through the nostalgic journey of their memories with the centre," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement on Friday.

The function culminated with a panel discussion on "Challenges and Future Directions".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
science (general)
ISRO
space programme

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app