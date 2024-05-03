GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India’s fossil fuel capacity grows 2.44% in FY24; non fossil-fuel rises 11%: Government data

The nuclear power capacity addition rose to 8.18 GW from 6.78 GW in the last fiscal year, posting a year-on-year rise of 20.64%

May 03, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The country's fossil fuel-based power generation capacity increased 2.44% to 243.22 GW in FY24 from 237.27 GW in March 2023, according to official figures.

There was a 10.79% rise in non-fossil fuel based capacity (renewable energy sources) addition at 190.57 gigawatt (GW) in 2023-24 over 172.01 GW in 2022-23, the government data showed.

While the fossil fuel-based capacity includes power generation through coal, lignite, gas and diesel sources, the non-fossil fuel includes power generated from solar, wind and hydropower.

The nuclear power capacity addition rose to 8.18 GW from 6.78 GW in the last fiscal year, posting a year-on-year rise of 20.64%.

In FY24, India's total power generation capacity rose 6.22%t to 441.97 GW over 416.06 GW, the data showed.

The coal-based capacity increased around 3% to 210.97 GW from 205.24 GW in the last financial year, and gas capacity rose marginally to 25.04 GW from 24.82 GW in FY23. The lignite- and diesel-based capacity were at 6.62 GW and 0.59 GW, respectively, in FY24.

The renewable energy sources capacity increased to 143.64 GW, up 14.76% over 125.16 GW in FY23. Hydropower capacity also increased to 46.93 GW from 46.85 GW in the last fiscal year.

