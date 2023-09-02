September 02, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Sriharikota

India’s first solar observatory mission — Aditya-L1 — was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its 59th flight with the Aditya-L1 onboard, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.50 a.m.

About 63 minutes after take-off, the separation from the satellite took place with the PSLV launching the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a highly eccentric orbit around Earth at 12.53 p.m.

The PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission was among the longest missions involving ISRO’s workhorse launch vehicle in recent times.

Following the launch, Aditya-L1 stays in orbit around Earth for 16 days, during which it will undergo five manoeuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its long journey towards the Sun.

Subsequently, Aditya-L1 will undergo a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point. Upon arrival at the L1 point, another manoeuvre binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun.

The spacecraft will perform orbital manoeuvres by using its Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engine to reach L1.

Aditya-L1 will stay approximately 1.5 million km away from Earth, directed towards the Sun, which is about 1% of the Earth-Sun distance.

Aditya-L1 has a mission life of five years during which its payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, and propagation of particles and fields.

The seven payloads onboard Aditya-L1 satellite are

Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer(HEL1OS) Aditya Solar wind Particle Experiment(ASPEX) Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) Advanced Tri-axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometers

