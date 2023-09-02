ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO launches Aditya-L1

September 02, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), with the Aditya-L1 onboard, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.50 a.m.

Hemanth C.S.

Aditya L1, India’s first ever solar mission, was launched by the ISRO at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikotta in Andhra Pradesh, on September 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

India’s first solar observatory mission — Aditya-L1 — was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), in its 59th flight with the Aditya-L1 onboard, took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.50 a.m.

About 63 minutes after take-off, the separation from the satellite took place with the PSLV launching the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a highly eccentric orbit around Earth at 12.53 p.m.

CONNECT WITH US