India’s ambitious plans on space station on track, says Chandrayaan-3 project director

February 11, 2024 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST

PTI

A file photo of Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P. Veeramuthuvel. | Photo Credit: Moorthy. G

India’s ambitious plans to have its own space station by 2035 and have an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040 are progressing on track, P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, said on February 10.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO Chairman have already said that by 2040 we should have an Indian astronaut on the moon and also to have our space station by 2035. These are very ambitious plans that ISRO has taken up and we are working towards that,” he told PTI in Udhagamandalam .

On ISRO’s success in bringing back the Propulsion Module (PM) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Earth’s orbit, Mr. Veeramuthuvel said, “as far as Chandrayaan-3 is concerned, the lander and rover mission successfully completed one lunar day.”

“We successfully completed the hop on experiment wherein we used the same engine where we landed and again we operated the payload for one earth day,” he added.

The propulsion module which was supposed to orbit around the moon met all the mission objectives successfully. “We brought the propulsion module back to earth’s orbit because we got some propellent available in the propulsion module and demonstrated (our capability) by successfully bringing it from moon’s orbit to earth’s orbit,” he said.

