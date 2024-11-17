 />
India successfully test-fires long range hypersonic missile

The long-range hypersonic missile was test-fired on Saturday, an official confirmed

Published - November 17, 2024 09:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile being successfully conducted at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha.

Flight trial of a long-range hypersonic missile being successfully conducted at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has successfully test-fired a long-range hypersonic missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

The missile was test-fired on Saturday (November 16), according to officials.

Mr. Singh described the test-firing of the missile as a historic moment as it put India in the group of select nations having capabilities to develop such critical technologies.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," the defence minister said on 'X'.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said.

Mr. Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the industry for what he described as a "stupendous" achievement.

0 / 0
