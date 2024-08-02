India selects two astronaut-designates for upcoming Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station

India has shortlisted two astronaut-designates for the upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. Indian astronauts Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair have been shortlisted to go to the U.S. to train for the upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

ADVERTISEMENT

A National Mission Assignment Board has recommended two Gaganyatris (astronauts) as prime and backup Mission Pilot for this mission. Group Captain Shukla will be the prime mission pilot and Group Captain Nair will be the back up.

The Axiom-4 mission is the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can be recalled that the India-U.S. joint statement during the official state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the U.S. in June 2023 envisions a joint ISRO-NASA effort to the ISS.

“Towards the goal of mounting a joint ISRO-NASA effort, the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO has entered into a Space Flight Agreement (SFA) with NASA-identified service provider M/s Axiom Space Inc., USA for its upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the ISS,” ISRO said,

ISRO added that the assigned crew members will be finally approved to fly to the International Space Station by the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel (MCOP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recommended Gaganyatris will commence their training for the mission from 1st week of August 2024. During the mission, the Gaganyatri will undertake selected scientific research and technology demonstration experiments on board the ISS as well as engage in space outreach activities. The experiences gained during this mission will be beneficial for the Indian Human Space Program and it will also strengthen human space flight cooperation between ISRO and NASA,” ISRO said.

Group Captain Shukla and Group Captain Nair are among the four astronauts-designates selected for India’s Gaganyaan mission.

Group Captain Shukla is an alumnus of NDA and was commissioned on June 17, 2006 in the fighter stream of IAF. He is a Fighter Combat Leader and a Test Pilot with approx 2000 hrs of flying experience. He has flown a variety of aircraft including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, An-32 etc.

Group Captain Nair is alumnus of NDA and recipient of Sword of Honour at Air Force Academy. He was commissioned on December 19, 1998 in the fighter stream of IAF. He is a Cat A Flying Instructor and a Test Pilot with approx 3000 hours of flying experience. He has flown a variety of ac including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier, An-32, etc. He is also an alumnus of United States Staff College and a DS at DSSC, Wellington and FIS, Tambaram. He has commanded a premier fighter Su-30 Squadron.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.