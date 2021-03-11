India, Japan space agencies review cooperation

NEW DELHI

Earth observation, lunar cooperation and satellite navigation figure in discussion

Indian and Japanese space agencies on Thursday reviewed cooperation in earth observation, lunar cooperation and satellite navigation, and also agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in “space situational awareness and professional exchange programme”.

This was agreed during a bilateral meeting between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) held virtually.

“Both agencies signed an Implementing Arrangement for collaborative activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data,” an ISRO statement said.

India and Japan are already working on a joint lunar polar exploration (LUPEX) mission and the two space agencies have been working on the mission that aims to send a lander and rover to the Moon’s south pole around 2024.

Early this month, India and Italy decided to explore opportunities in earth observation, space science and robotic and human exploration.

Last month, India and Australia signed an amendment to the MoU which will build on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both countries are also in discussions for Australia to host vital tracking infrastructure to support the Gaganyaan manned space flight mission.