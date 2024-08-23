India celebrates first National Space Day

India celebrate its first National Space Day on Friday (August 23, 2024) with the theme, "Touching lives while touching the Moon: India's space saga".

August 23 is celebrated as the National Space Day after India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 mission completed a soft landing on the Moon on the day in 2023.

The landing made India the fourth country to accomplish the feat and the first to land on the lunar South Pole.

Various institutions around the country are celebrating the day with public events.

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya expressed joy over India's space achievements.

Mr. Modi said his government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and will do even more in the times to come.

He said on X, “Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists.”

“Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come,” he added.

"Today, we celebrate ISRO's incredible journey on National Space Day. From transporting rocket components on bullock carts to landing on the Moon's South Pole, India's space program has reached new heights. With Indian Oil's Cryogenics playing a key role, our space saga continues under PM @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership as we prepare for Gaganyaan in 2024," Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

"On this #NationalSpaceDay, let's celebrate 's cosmic strides, from #Chandrayaan-3's lunar triumph to the awe-inspiring #Aditya-L1 #solar mission. We salute the brilliance of our scientists and the @isro crew who make India's cosmic dreams a reality. With upcoming missions like #Gaganyaan, India is set to reach even greater heights. Here's to our space pioneers and the boundless frontiers they continue to explore! wrote Nitin Gadkari on X.

"As the nation comes together to celebrate the #NationalSpaceDay, we fondly remember the historic achievement of our scientists. It marks a watershed moment in our quest for space exploration and we remain committed to the goal of 'Touching Lives While Touching the Moon'," said Mansukh Mandaviya.