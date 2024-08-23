GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India celebrates first National Space Day

August 23 is celebrated as the National Space Day after India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 mission completed a soft landing on the Moon in 2023

Updated - August 23, 2024 10:42 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 10:30 am IST - New Delhi

Agencies
File picture of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander resting on the moon’s surface

File picture of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander resting on the moon’s surface | Photo Credit: ANI

India celebrate its first National Space Day on Friday (August 23, 2024) with the theme, "Touching lives while touching the Moon: India's space saga".

August 23 is celebrated as the National Space Day after India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 mission completed a soft landing on the Moon on the day in 2023.

The landing made India the fourth country to accomplish the feat and the first to land on the lunar South Pole.

Various institutions around the country are celebrating the day with public events.

ALSO READ: Since Chandrayaan-3, what has India’s space programme been up to?

Taking to X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya expressed joy over India's space achievements.

Mr. Modi said his government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and will do even more in the times to come.

He said on X, “Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists.”

“Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come,” he added.

"Today, we celebrate ISRO's incredible journey on National Space Day. From transporting rocket components on bullock carts to landing on the Moon's South Pole, India's space program has reached new heights. With Indian Oil's Cryogenics playing a key role, our space saga continues under PM @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership as we prepare for Gaganyaan in 2024," Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

"On this #NationalSpaceDay, let's celebrate 's cosmic strides, from #Chandrayaan-3's lunar triumph to the awe-inspiring #Aditya-L1 #solar mission. We salute the brilliance of our scientists and the @isro crew who make India's cosmic dreams a reality. With upcoming missions like #Gaganyaan, India is set to reach even greater heights. Here's to our space pioneers and the boundless frontiers they continue to explore! wrote Nitin Gadkari on X.

"As the nation comes together to celebrate the #NationalSpaceDay, we fondly remember the historic achievement of our scientists. It marks a watershed moment in our quest for space exploration and we remain committed to the goal of 'Touching Lives While Touching the Moon'," said Mansukh Mandaviya.

Related Topics

space programme / ISRO / science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.