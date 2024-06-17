Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has launched the Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) development programme to support and nurture early-stage space startups.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN-SPACe is an autonomous nodal agency under the Department of Space.

According to IN-SPACe, the PIE development programme will cultivate and empower the next generation of space tech innovators, providing them with the tools and guidance necessary to transform their space dreams into reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-month programme will guide aspiring entrepreneurs through a comprehensive journey divided into distinct phases of ideation, innovation, and prototype development. The programme will ensure that budding entrepreneurs receive structured support at each critical stage of development.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, chairman, IN-SPACe said, “India’s space sector is poised for exponential growth, and young entrepreneurs are crucial to driving this expansion. The PIE programme will provide a launchpad, equipping them not only with technical expertise but also with the business acumen needed to navigate the complexities of the space industry. The early-stage support will help to unlock the potential of innovative minds and contribute to India’s leadership in the global space industry.”

The PIE programme will help young entrepreneurs transform their innovative ideas into prototypes by fostering a collaborative learning environment giving participants an opportunity to connect with and learn from seasoned mentors, handpicked from leading research institutions, incubators, academia, and prominent space industry players.

This direct access to industry veterans and subject matter experts will provide invaluable insights, feedback, and networking opportunities. It will inculcate a culture of innovation in entrepreneurs, propelling scientific advancements that generate socio-economic benefits, contribute to broader economic development and create new job opportunities in India’s space sector.

As per guidelines of the programme, applicants must be Indian citizens graduating in 2024, or already graduates, they should not have received any grants, funding, or monetary support from private or government schemes, and all submissions must be original work. Start-ups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on or after July 1, 2022, are classified as early-stage start-ups.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.