  • While studying the atoms of heavy elements, physicists in Japan discovered a previously unknown isotope of uranium, with atomic number 92 and mass number 241, i.e. uranium-241.
  • The finding refines our understanding of nuclear physics. What shapes the large nuclei of heavy elements take and how often (or rarely) defines the boundaries of models that physicists use to design nuclear power plants and models of exploding stars.
  • There is particular interest in ‘magic number’ nuclei: containing a number of protons  or neutrons such that the resulting nucleus is highly stable. The heaviest known ‘magic’ nucleus is lead (82 protons). Physicists have been trying to find the next such element.