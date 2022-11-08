Science

In pictures | The last lunar eclipse of 2022

Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.

Read more: What makes the November 8 lunar eclipse unique?

Lunar eclipse as seen near the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
Lunar eclipse as seen near the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.Photo: K.R. Deepak
Lunar eclipse seen at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru .
Lunar eclipse seen at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru . Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash
A lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the U.S. Capitol Dome in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2022.
A lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the U.S. Capitol Dome in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara remains closed on Tuesday due to lunar eclipse.
The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara remains closed on Tuesday due to lunar eclipse. Photo: Special arrangement
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Hyderabad on Tuesday.Photo: NAGARA GOPAL
People looking at lunar eclipse at Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru.
People looking at lunar eclipse at Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Photo: SUDHAKARA JAIN
The 'Blood Moon' or lunar eclipse is seen from Williamstown in Melbourne on November 08, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
The 'Blood Moon' or lunar eclipse is seen from Williamstown in Melbourne on November 08, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty Images
The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022.
The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse in Patna.
Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse in Patna.Photo: PTI
The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar.
The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar.Photo: AP
Related Topics
science and technology

Printable version | Nov 8, 2022 7:57:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/in-pictures-the-last-lunar-eclipse-of-2022/article66111370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY