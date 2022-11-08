In pictures | The last lunar eclipse of 2022

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 19:43 IST

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.

Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear. Read more: What makes the November 8 lunar eclipse unique?

Lunar eclipse as seen near the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo: K.R. Deepak 1/10

Lunar eclipse seen at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru . Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash 2/10

A lunar eclipse is seen behind the Statue of Freedom on the U.S. Capitol Dome in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS 3/10

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara remains closed on Tuesday due to lunar eclipse. Photo: Special arrangement 4/10

The moon is seen during a lunar eclipse in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL 5/10

People looking at lunar eclipse at Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru. Photo: SUDHAKARA JAIN 6/10

The 'Blood Moon' or lunar eclipse is seen from Williamstown in Melbourne on November 08, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty Images 7/10

The moon and a statue are seen during a lunar eclipse in San Salvador, El Salvador, November 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS 8/10

Moon partially covered by the earth's shadow during lunar eclipse in Patna. Photo: PTI 9/10

The moon rises above Myanmar Landmark Shwedagon pagoda during a lunar eclipse in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP 10/10

