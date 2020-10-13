Science
13 October 2020
Watch | Impact of ‘ghost’ fishing gears on ocean wildlife
13 October 2020
A video on ‘ghost’ fishing gears, that account for a significant volume of plastic pollution in oceans
Every year, a large number of marine creatures are killed as a result of ingesting plastic. A major cause of this is due to lost or discarded plastic fishing gear in the ocean. Known as ‘ghost gear’, these include fishing nets, pots, traps, fishing lines, hooks and ropes. These objects can trap large marine wildlife, causing them slow, painful deaths.
