Watch | IIT Guwahati's alternative to testing cancer drugs

24 February 2021 16:58 IST

A video on IIT Guwahati's alternative method to test breast and liver cancer drugs using silk-protein-based tumour models.

Researchers from IIT Guwahati have a developed a new way to test cancer drugs. They have designed silk-protein–based tumour models. Silk proteins are extracted from two species of silk worms and blended. This is then used to build a scaffolding or frame over which 3D tumouroids from human cancer cells can be grown.

Read more here: Silk-protein-based tumour models for testing out cancer drugs

