IIT Delhi to set up space technology cell in collaboration with ISRO

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here is going to set up a space technology cell in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
The announcement was made on Friday by IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao, a day ahead of the varsity’s 50th annual convocation where ISRO Chief K. Sivan will be the chief guest.
“IIT Delhi is going to set up a space technology centre in collaboration with ISRO to contribute to the space technology research,” Mr. Rao told reporters.
With the move, IIT Delhi will join the league of other premiere institutions like IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee where the Space Technology Cells (STCs) have been set up to play a major role in taking up the space technology research and applications to the newer heights.
