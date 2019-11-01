Science

IIT Delhi to set up space technology cell in collaboration with ISRO

IIT Delhi main gate

IIT Delhi main gate   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

With the move, IIT Delhi will join the league of other premiere institutions where the Space Technology Cells have been set up.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here is going to set up a space technology cell in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The announcement was made on Friday by IIT Delhi Director V. Ramgopal Rao, a day ahead of the varsity’s 50th annual convocation where ISRO Chief K. Sivan will be the chief guest.

“IIT Delhi is going to set up a space technology centre in collaboration with ISRO to contribute to the space technology research,” Mr. Rao told reporters.

With the move, IIT Delhi will join the league of other premiere institutions like IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee where the Space Technology Cells (STCs) have been set up to play a major role in taking up the space technology research and applications to the newer heights.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Delhi Sci-Tech Science
space programme
science and technology
research
space programme
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 8:06:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/iit-delhi-to-set-up-space-technology-cell-in-collaboration-with-isro/article29852973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY