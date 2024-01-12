January 12, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - Bengaluru

I-STEM (Indian Science, Technology, and Engineering facilities Map) is launching the Samavesha project at IISc., Bengaluru, on January 16 to enhance research collaboration in India by enhancing accessibility to facilities and labs.

I-STEM, an initiative of the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India, is planning to conduct around 50 Samavesha across India in 2024. The project targets connecting researchers with scientific institutes through an online portal.

The researcher or the industry looking to avail advanced scientific equipment can connect with the institution that has the equipment they are looking for, and rent it to conduct their experiments, through I-STEM portal.

The vision of I-STEM is to create a future where one million new-age researchers, brimming with ideas, are seamlessly connected to a network of 10,000 cutting-edge labs across India.

By end of 2024, I-STEM aims not only to connect individuals to equipment but also to ignite a collaborative ecosystem where start-ups, industries, and academia co-create the next wave of innovation.

According to I-STEM, this saves the researchers, industry and start-ups the prohibitive capital expenditure of purchasing advanced equipment. At the national level, this prevents duplication of resources in research institutions.

Dr. Harilal Bhaskar, Chief Operating Officer and National Coordinator, I-STEM, said, “We are thrilled to announce India’s research is getting a superpower – collaboration. Samavesha unlocks the missing ingredient – seamless connections, shared resources, and a nationwide research surge. From hidden labs to ground-breaking landmarks, Samavesha empowers minds, unites forces, and builds a future of collaborative breakthroughs. Join the revolution – register your lab, share your resources, and make history with Samavesha.

“The objective is to provide new age researchers, start-ups and industries across India with access to advanced, and expensive, research infrastructure, which would help drive innovation. We envision a future where researchers have unparalleled access to cutting-edge facilities, leading to a surge in research and indigenous product innovation.”

The key impact envisaged from Samavesha

Increased indigenous product innovation: Collaborative synergy is expected to significantly boost innovation

Knowledge Exchange Ecosystem: SAMAVESHA seeks to create a thriving knowledge exchange environment, driving research and development

National Advancements: Breaking down access barriers, the event aspires to make India a hub for ground-breaking discoveries and homegrown advancements

