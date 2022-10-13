  • Scientists can assemble small sections of human brain tissue made from stem cells in petri dishes, and have already done so with more than a dozen brain regions
  • But in dishes, "neurons don't grow to the size which a human neuron in an actual human brain would grow," said Sergiu Pasca, the study's lead author
  • To overcome those limitations, researchers implanted the groupings of human brain cells, called organoids, into the brains of young rats
  • The rats’ age was important: human neurons have been implanted into adult rats before, but an animal’s brain stops developing at a certain age, limiting how well implanted cells can integrate