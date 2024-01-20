How to deal with memory loss

January 20, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST

Many senior citizens like me, who are in their 80s, often tend to forget people whom we had known very well before, but are puzzled and embarrassed when they meet and ask you how are you, or events like: “Uncle, do you remember me, when I came to your house? Or, “Hello my friend, how long has it been since we met; how are you”? This kind of a temporary blackout is common. In this connection, my young colleague, Dr Durgadas Kasbekar, pointed out some relevant and humorous quotes relating to this. One of them is by Sir Norman Wisdom, who wrote: “As you get older three things happen. The first is your memory goes, and I can’t remember the other two”. Another is from the American writer Mark Twain who wrote: “The older I get, the more clearly I remember things that never happened”!

Cases in contrast

In stark contrast to this are some very old persons, who distinctly remember every person they interacted with and events in their lives. An excellent example was Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, the scientist who recently passed away at the age of 98. Through his efforts he transformed India from a food-importing country into a food-exporting one within 50 years. And he had a remarkable memory of people and events. This was indeed a rejoinder to Norman Wisdom and Mark Twain! Another such example is the outstanding cricket player C.D. Gopinath, who made his debut in 1951-52 and is now 93.

Not every senior citizen is so gifted. So how can we deal with forgetfulness? Some useful tips are to learn a new skill; follow a daily routine; plan tasks, make to-do lists, and use memory tools such as calendars and notes; put your wallet or purse, keys, phone, and glasses in the same place each day; stay involved in activities that help both the mind and body; volunteer in your community to deal with memory loss – at a school or at your place of worship; spend time with family and friends; get enough sleep, generally seven-eight hours each night; exercise and eat well; prevent or control high blood pressure; avoid or limit drinking alcohol and; consult a doctor if you feel depressed for weeks at a time. Personally, I have attempted to follow all these tips, and find them very useful.

What are other various ways in which we slow memory loss and keep our minds alert and active? In fact, in these days of computer video games, a recent randomised controlled trial paper, with 107 people recruited by Drs D.P. Devanand of Columbia University and Murali Doraiswamy of Duke University report that crossword puzzles beat computer video games in slowing memory loss.

Personally, I find it very useful to attempt and solve crossword puzzles, unscramble five-six and seven-letter random combinations into meaningful words (e.g., ‘sufmao’ into ‘famous’), and solve Sudoku. Other senior citizens might try these and other games, puzzles that appear in daily newspapers. So, my senior citizen-friends: follow all the 11 tips above, and solve whatever puzzles appeal to you in order to slow your memory loss!

