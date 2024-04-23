ADVERTISEMENT

How do they get all that shaving cream into an aerosol can?
Premium

April 23, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A can spews a stream of shaving cream. | Photo Credit: Kevin Rheese (CC BY 2.0)

Shaving cream is basically soap and water. It is put into a can along with compressed butane gas. Without the gas, all you have is soapy liquid.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the valve is pressed, some of the gas mixes with the soap and water, escapes, and expands to make foam.

The filling process is just like that used to fill air in the tube of a tire, or even a balloon.

As long as the pressure is maintained in a closed system and the gas from a pressurised source is not allowed to escape, it takes up a very small amount of space.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fact that any pressurised gas expands when the pressure is released means that a small quantity of soap and water can make a whole lot of foamy bubbles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Question Corner

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US