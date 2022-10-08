How accurately can dogs detect stressed humans?

October 08, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The physiological processes associated with an acute psychological stress response produce changes in human breath and sweat that dogs can detect with an accuracy of 93.75%, according to a new study ( PLOS ONE).

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers from Queen’s Belfast University collected samples of breath and sweat from non-smokers, who had not recently eaten or drank. Samples were collected both before and after a fast-paced arithmetic task, along with self-reported stress levels and objective physiological measures: heart rate (HR) and blood pressure (BP).

Samples from 36 participants, who reported an increase in stress, HR and BP during the task, were shown to trained dogs within three hours of being collected. As per the release, at testing, dogs were asked to find the participant’s stress sample while the same person’s relaxed sample was also in the sample line-up.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Overall, dogs could detect and perform their alert behaviour on the sample taken during stress in 675 out of 720 trials, or 93.75% of the time. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
animal science
Question Corner

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app