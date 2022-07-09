  • The U.S. and China are actively working on missions to the Moon — and the latter has not been shy about its lunar aspirations.
  • However, there is big difference between China — or any state for that matter — setting up a lunar base and actually “taking over” the Moon.
  • It is not only illegal to take over the moon, but also technologically daunting — the costs of such an endeavour would be extremely high, while the potential payoffs would be uncertain.