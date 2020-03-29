Watch | The impact of heat stress over people

A recent study by Rutgers University-New Brunswick in the US has revealed that over 1.2 billion people worldwide will be impacted due to heat stress if the current rate of greenhouse gas emissions continues. Researchers claim that this is more than four times the number of people affected today, and more than 12 times the number who would have been affected without industrial-era global warming.

Researchers claim that this is more than four times the number of people affected today, and more than 12 times the number who would have been affected without industrial-era global warming.