‘Half-a-million insect species face extinction’

Half of the one million animal and plant species on Earth facing extinction are insects, and their disappearance could be catastrophic for humankind, scientists have said in a “warning to humanity”.

“The current insect extinction crisis is deeply worrying,” said Pedro Cardoso, a biologist at the Finnish Museum of Natural History and lead author of a review study published in Conservation Biology.

“Yet, what we know is only the tip of the iceberg,” he said.