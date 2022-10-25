Gene helped overcome the Black Death, may put us at risk now

The gene that shielded the body from the bubonic plague may lead to increased risk of autoimmune diseases in the present population.

The second biggest pandemic of plague, the Black Death, wiped out almost half the population of Europe and North Africa. The plague ravaged Europe from 1347 to 1351 and kept reappearing in certain regions for centuries afterwards.

Now, a group of international scientists have analysed DNA samples from the remains of plague survivors and found that some genes produced proteins that shielded the body from the disease. However, those same genes have been linked with increased risk of autoimmune diseases today.

The Black Death or the bubonic plague is said to have originated in the East. Plague-causing bacteria called Yersinia pestis travelled on the fleas of rats aboard ships heading towards the Mediterranean. From there, it rapidly spread inland and by 1350, it reached the edges of the European continent including Scotland, Scandinavia and the Baltic countries. Rough estimates show that the plague killed 25 million people across Europe.

The study, published in Nature, examined over 500 samples of DNA— focusing on a 100-year time period — from the remains of people who died before, during and after the plague. They extracted samples from individuals buried in London, including the East Smithfield plague pits, and Denmark.

Having searched for genetic adaptation related to the plague, scientists found that the Black Death was a powerful selection force that altered genetic diversity associated with the immune system.

The study, which comprised researchers from McMaster University, the University of Chicago, the Pasteur Institute and other organisations, found that individuals with two identical versions (alleles) of the gene ERAP2 were 40% more likely to survive the plague than those with the opposite version of the gene, as the ‘protective’ version of the gene fought off the pathogen much more effectively.

“When a pandemic of this nature — killing 30 to 50 per cent of the population — occurs, there is bound to be selection for protective alleles in humans, which is to say people susceptible to the circulating pathogen will succumb. Even a slight advantage means the difference between surviving or passing. Of course, those survivors who are of breeding age will pass on their genes,” said Hendrik Poinar, one of the authors of the paper and the director of McMaster University’s Ancient DNA Centre.

However, while these genes protected people from the plague back in the day, the study showed that they are linked to making present populations more susceptible to autoimmune diseases like Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Scientists have previously tried to find the connection between autoimmune risk alleles and adaptation to past infectious diseases. The empirical evidence presented in the paper has connected the selective forces of past pandemics to present day susceptibility to disease, the study noted.

Explaining if such events may occur with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Poinar said in an email to The Hindu, “I’m sure there are selection events taking place with all pandemics, but it depends heavily on what age of the population bears the brunt of the mortality. With Black Death, it was children and young adults (and elders too) — but these are the ones who could have, but never got the chance, to pass on their genes. With Covid - the bulk of the damage has been on elders, who have passed on their genes and so their genetics won’t be excluded in subsequent generations.”

Another factor that drove up the mortality rate during the Black Plague was the vulnerability of the people living in Europe. The population during the 14th century had not been exposed to Yersinia pestis in the recent past. As waves of the pandemic swept over the continent, mortality rates also declined.

“I was surprised to see that a single pandemic would be strong enough to leave detachable signatures of natural selection in the human genome. These types of studies tell us about the immune functions that have been favoured throughout evolution. Understanding such patterns is not only important from an evolutionary standpoint but can also inform on the mechanisms and genetic determinants of present-day susceptibility to disease,” said human geneticist Luis Barreiro, co-author of the paper and professor in Genetic Medicine at the University of Chicago.