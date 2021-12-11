Galaxy with no dark matter

Astronomers led by researchers from the Netherlands have found no trace of dark matter in the galaxy AGC 114905. An ultra-diffuse dwarf galaxy, AGC 114905, is about 250 million light-years away. The word dwarf here refers to its luminosity (MNRAS).

The researchers collected data on the rotation of gas in AGC 114905 for 40 hours with the Very Large Array telescope. Subsequently, they plotted the distance of the gas from the centre of the galaxy on the x-axis and the rotation speed of the gas on the y-axis. The graph shows that the motions of the gas in AGC 114905 can be completely explained by normal matter.