Fourth Earth-bound manoeuvre of the Aditya-L1 mission performed successfully

September 15, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST - Bengaluru

The fourth Earth-bound manoeuvre of the Aditya-L1 mission has been performed successfully in the early hours of September 15.

“Aditya-L1 Mission:

The fourth Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#4) is performed successfully.

ISRO’s ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation, while a transportable terminal currently stationed in the Fiji islands for Aditya-L1 will support post-burn operations.The new orbit attained is 256 km x 121973 km,” ISRO posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Aditya-L1 Mission:

The second Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#2) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru.



ISTRAC/ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation.



The new orbit attained is 282 km x 40225 km.



The next… pic.twitter.com/GFdqlbNmWg — ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023

The next manoeuvre Trans-Lagragean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I)— a send-off from the Earth— is scheduled for September 19, 2023, around 02:00 Hrs. IST

Aditya-L1 mission pursues the enigma of space weather

After the final manoeuvre on September 19, Aditya-L1 undergoes a Trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 Lagrange point. Upon arrival at the L1 point, another manoeuvre binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun. The satellite spends its whole mission life orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun.

The Aditya-L1, India’s first solar observatory mission was been successfully launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.