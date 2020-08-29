Flying high against all odds

How do birds migrate in unfavourable winds?
Bird migration has always fascinated scientists, and the behaviour of billions of migratory birds has been studied for decades. One important question was how these migratory birds coped with adverse wind conditions when flying over deserts, large lakes, seas and oceans. Recent studies have shown that migrants can choose when to fly in order to avoid adverse conditions and also increase their travel speeds. Birds can also avoid drifting off-course by migrating in favourable tailwind conditions; however, it costs extra time and energy when these tailwinds are infrequent.
Researchers from the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, U.S. examined the flight strategies of nocturnally migrating birds (February 2016, Scientific Reports). During the autumn of 2013 and 2014, they used radars to collect data about bird behaviour every five to ten minutes for 55 nights.
They found that migratory birds in flight often drifted sideways when facing cross-winds or wind blowing across their direction of travel. These birds also actively assessed the degree to which they need to compensate for wind.
They noted that when facing cross-winds, birds at inland sides preferred drifting, while those flying near the Atlantic coast oriented and tracked away from the coast. These behaviours suggest that birds migrate in an adaptive way to conserve energy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath