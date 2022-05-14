  • Unlike other structures in the cell (such as mitochondria), the RNA granules (proteins) are not covered and confined by a membrane
  • RNA granules are present in the cytoplasm at low numbers under normal conditions but increase in number and size under stressful conditions including diseases
  • In recent years, a strong link has emerged between RNA granules and neurodegenerative disorders such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)