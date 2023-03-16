HamberMenu
First abort mission of Gaganyaan in May: Govt

The second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) is planned in the first quarter of 2024

March 16, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
ISRO successfully conducted the qualification test of the Cryogenic Engine for the Gaganyaan program for a duration of 720 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

| Photo Credit: PTI

The first of the four abort missions for India's maiden human spaceflight Gaganyaan is planned for May this year, the Lok Sabha has been informed.

"The first test vehicle mission, TV-D1, is planned in May 2023, followed by the second test vehicle TV-D2 mission and first uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (LVM3-G1) in the first quarter of 2024," Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"The second series of test vehicle missions (TV-D3& D4) and LVM3-G2 mission with robotic payload is planned next. The crewed mission is planned by end of 2024 based on the outcome of the successful test vehicle and uncrewed missions," he said.

Mr. Singh said the total expenditure incurred for Gaganyaan programme as on October 30, 2022 was ₹3,040 crore.

He said the Human-rated Launch Vehicle Systems (HLVM3) are tested and qualified.

"All propulsion systems tests for higher margins completed. The Test Vehicle TV-D1 mission for demonstration of the crew escape system was designed, and the stage for the first flight was realized. The Crew Module structure for the TV-D1 mission is delivered. Static tests of all Crew Escape System motors have been completed. Batch testing is in progress," Mr. Singh said.

science (general) / space programme / India

