The Science Quiz | The Fibonacci series
Premium

1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21... sound familiar?

June 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
The Fibonacci series depicted as a spiral.

The Fibonacci series depicted as a spiral. | Photo Credit: Romain (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Science Quiz appears twice a week in the daily science page. The page is available to read on all days except Saturday in the epaper.

Questions (answers at the bottom):

1. Name the text written by the scholar Pingala, who lived around the third to second century BC, in which some scholars believe he described the Fibonacci sequence.

2. In 1202, the Italian mathematician Leonardo Bonacci, a.k.a. Fibonacci, wrote a manuscript entitled _____ _____, in which he popularised the Indo-Arabic numerals, aside from discussing the sequence named for him. Fill in the blank.

3. The German mathematician and astronomer Johannes Kepler found that the ratio of successive numbers of the Fibonacci sequence converges to a particular number. Name this famous number.

4. All positive integers can be expressed as the sum of at least two non-consecutive Fibonacci numbers. What is this theorem called?

5. In a game called _________ ___, players take turns to remove coins stacked in a column. On each turn, a player can take 2x at most, where x is the number of coins removed on the previous move. The person who removes the last coin wins. Name the game.

Visual:

In this image of a spiral, the yellow portion, the blue portion, and the white portion all have the same area. What is this spiral called?

In this image of a spiral, the yellow portion, the blue portion, and the white portion all have the same area. What is this spiral called? | Photo Credit: HB (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Answers:

1. Chandahsastra

2. Liber Abaci

3. Golden ratio

4. Zeckendorf’s theorem

5. Fibonacci nim

Visual: Fermat’s spiral

