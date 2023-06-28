The Science Quiz | The Fibonacci series

June 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Questions (answers at the bottom):

1. Name the text written by the scholar Pingala, who lived around the third to second century BC, in which some scholars believe he described the Fibonacci sequence.

2. In 1202, the Italian mathematician Leonardo Bonacci, a.k.a. Fibonacci, wrote a manuscript entitled _____ _____, in which he popularised the Indo-Arabic numerals, aside from discussing the sequence named for him. Fill in the blank.

3. The German mathematician and astronomer Johannes Kepler found that the ratio of successive numbers of the Fibonacci sequence converges to a particular number. Name this famous number.

4. All positive integers can be expressed as the sum of at least two non-consecutive Fibonacci numbers. What is this theorem called?

5. In a game called _________ ___, players take turns to remove coins stacked in a column. On each turn, a player can take 2x at most, where x is the number of coins removed on the previous move. The person who removes the last coin wins. Name the game.

Visual:

Answers:

1. Chandahsastra

2. Liber Abaci

3. Golden ratio

4. Zeckendorf’s theorem

5. Fibonacci nim

Visual: Fermat’s spiral