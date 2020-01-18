Science

Feathers grew differently on dinosaurs and birds

more-in

A fossil of a fierce little Chinese dinosaur dubbed the “dancing dragon” that lived 120 million years ago is showing scientists that feathers grew differently on dinosaurs than on birds.

Wulong’s fossil, unearthed in Liaoning Province in northeastern China, includes a complete skeleton as well as soft tissues like feathers rarely preserved in such detail. At the end of its long, bony tail — fused into a stiff rod —were two very long feathers.

“Here is an animal that has all kinds of signals of being a juvenile, outside its bones, inside its bones, in its joints,” said San Diego Natural History Museum paleontologist, and study author, Ashley Poust. “And it has long, isolated plumes extending from its already-very-long tail. This is quite different from living birds and tells us that these decorative feathers preceded adulthood in dinosaurs. ”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Science
research
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 12:16:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/feathers-grew-differently-on-dinosaurs-and-birds/article30596147.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY