April 24, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CUTTACK

Stressing upon an enlarged food basket that would address malnutrition, adequate seed production and price advantage to farmers, the Chairperson of New Delhi-based Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA) Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra called upon the agricultural scientists to zealously promote nutritional literacy in the country by mainstreaming the bio-fortified crops.

Challenged by 3Cs

Dr. Mohapatra, former secretary, Directorate of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and former Director-General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), was delivering the first K. Ramiah Foundation Day lecture here at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) on Sunday. He said the global food system was currently being challenged by three ‘Cs’: Climate change, COVID and Conflicts.

Speaking at length on nutrition security through various food crops to address the malnutrition menace, the senior rice scientist, in his talk, spelled out the priorities for farm scientists, farmers, policymakers and media personnel, and said a sustainable food system encompasses social, economic and environmental considerations. “Unfortunately, we do not often bother about the sustainable food system globally,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwelling upon the Global Hunger Index (GHI), Dr. Mohapatra believed that undernourishment apart from child stunting, wasting and mortality were the four key indicators of the GHI. He said that the 2022 GHI score for the world was 18.2 and considered moderate, down slightly from the 2014 score of 19.1, adding that most unhealthy children were from Asia and Africa.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included NRRI Director Dr. A.K. Nayak, ICAR ADG S.K. Pradhan and ICAR joint secretary (Finance) G.P. Sharma. NRRI also signed two MoUs with entrepreneurs on the occasion. Similarly, two new in-house publications were released on the day. Farmers, scientists and retired employees were also felicitated for their significant contributions to the Institute.

“Unfortunately, we do not often bother about the sustainable food system globally”Trilochan MohapatraChairperson, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority