ADVERTISEMENT

Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket passes launch rehearsal: ESA

November 24, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

Ariane 6 is being developed by ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and Safran, in order to better compete with U.S. private launch provider SpaceX

Reuters

A worker of Ariane Group stands in front of a Ariane 6 rocket’s Vulcain 2.1 engine, prior to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, in Vernon, France January 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Europe's Ariane 6 launcher has passed a key rehearsal in preparation for its first flight, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Thursday - part of efforts to bring the delayed rocket to the launchpad in 2024.

Definitive results will depend on an analysis of data in coming days following Thursday's test, which went ahead after a pause in the final countdown caused by what ESA officials described as a "light anomaly".

The test at the European spaceport in French Guiana involved igniting the core-stage Vulcain 2.1 engine and then running it for seven minutes, which is about the time it would take for the launcher to reach space, ESA said.

Ariane 6 is being developed by ArianeGroup, a joint venture between Airbus and Safran, in order to better compete with U.S. private launch provider SpaceX.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Its predecessor, Ariane 5, flew for the last time in July and the smaller Vega C remains grounded following a failure in December last year, leaving Europe without independent access to space. Russia blocked European use of its Soyuz rockets last year in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"We are back on track towards re-securing Europe's autonomous access to space," ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said in a statement late on Thursday.

Aschbacher said last month he hoped to be able to announce a launch window for a delayed inaugural flight to be held in 2024, depending on the results of the test carried out on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US