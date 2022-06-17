Outrage at Moscow’s war in Ukraine has led many scientific institutions around the world to cut ties with Russia

Europe lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia, Belarus. A file photo shows a view of the Large Hadron Collider in its tunnel at the European Particle Physics Laboratory, CERN, near Geneva, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

Outrage at Moscow’s war in Ukraine has led many scientific institutions around the world to cut ties with Russia

Europe’s physics lab CERN said on Friday, that its decision-making body intended to terminate cooperation agreements with Russia and Belarus after they expire in 2024 over the situation in Ukraine.

Its council declared during a meeting on Thursday that “it intends to terminate CERN’s International Cooperation Agreements (ICAs) with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus at their expiration dates in 2024,” it said.

“The situation will continue to be monitored carefully and the Council stands ready to take any further decision in the light of developments in Ukraine,” it added.

Outrage at Moscow’s war in Ukraine has led many scientific institutions around the world to cut ties with Russia.

CERN’s decision “confirms the strong condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation aided by Belarus, while leaving the door ajar for continued scientific collaboration should conditions allow in the future,” its chief Fabiola Gianotti said.

The council previously decided in March to suspend participation of CERN scientists in all scientific committees and institutions located in Russia and Belarus, and vice versa, and had suggested the cooperation agreements could be terminated.

CERN pointed out Friday that it was established “in the aftermath of World War II to bring nations and people together for the peaceful pursuit of science.”

“The aggression of one country against another runs counter to these values.”

The cooperation agreements that CERN signs with countries normally run for five years and are usually tacitly renewed for the same period.

The agreement with Belarus is due to expire in June 2024, and the one with Russia in December the same year.