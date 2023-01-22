  • Unresponsive wakefulness syndrome: the patients open their eyes but show no signs of consciousness. (This was previously called a “vegetative state”, but was renamed in 2010 to better describe the symptoms.)
  • Minimally conscious state “minus”: recovery of some signs of consciousness such as visual pursuit/fixation, or localisation of painful stimulation.
  • Minimally conscious state “plus”: reappearance of signs of language awareness – response to verbal commands, production of words, attempts to communicate.