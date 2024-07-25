DRDO successfully tests Phase-II ballistic missile defence system

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system demonstrating the indigenous capability to defend against ballistic missiles of 5,000 km class. Phase 1 of the BMD, which can intercept ballistic missiles with a range of 2,000 km, has already been deployed.

The maiden test of the Phase-II BMD was carried out in November 2022.

“The Target Missile was launched from LC-IV Dhamra at 1620 hrs mimicking adversary ballistic missile, which was detected by weapon system radars deployed on land and sea and activated the Air Defence (AD) interceptor system,” DRDO said in a statement. “The Phase-II AD endo-atmospheric missile was launched from LC-III at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at 1624 hrs,” it added.

The flight test fully met all the trial objectives validating complete network-centric warfare weapon system consisting of long-range sensors, low latency communication system and Mission Control Centre, and advance interceptor missiles, DRDO said.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO for today’s successful flight test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence System and stated that the test has again demonstrated our BMD capability,” Mr. Singh’s office said on X.

The performance of the missile was monitored from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments such as electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur at various locations including on-board ship, the statement said.

“The Phase-II AD endo-atmospheric missile is an indigenously developed two stage solid propelled ground launched missile system meant for neutralising many types of enemy ballistic missile threats in the altitude bracket of endo to low exo-atmospheric regions,” DRDO said. A number of state-of-the-art indigenous technologies developed by various DRDO laboratories have been incorporated in the missile system, it added.

The existing BMD consists of two interceptor missiles, the Prithvi Defence Vehicle for exo-atmospheric ranges and the Advanced Area Defence missile for endo-atmosphere or lower altitudes. The BMD is critical to protect the country from the long-range ballistic missiles proliferating in the neighbourhood especially due to the country’s No First Use policy as part of its nuclear doctrine.

