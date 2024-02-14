  • Researchers update the composition of influenza vaccines every six months to match the strains of the virus that are circulating in the wild, so that the shots may provide protective immunity against the flu.
  • But despite their best efforts, researchers rarely perfectly match the strains loaded in the vaccine with the strains circulating by the time the vaccines reach the market.
  • The reason for this is the long gestation period between identifying the circulating strain and the development, manufacturing, and distribution of the vaccines.