Do sheep swim? If so, how do they learn?

February 20, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

A: Yes, sheep do swim, said Edward Spevak, assistant curator of mammals at the Bronx Zoo. “It’s basically instinctive, a life-saving device,” he said. “They don’t go swimming every day, but in case of flooding or falling into a river, in essence they know how to swim.”

Sheep have never been known as big swimmers, and most of the habitat where they evolved does not have a lot of water resources, but swimming is part of their repertoire of skills, he told The New York Times.

First of all, like many animals, they float, Spevak explained. “Then, in struggling to keep their heads above water and to keep breathing, the method they use is basically fast walking, which constitutes a kind of dog paddle.”

Other large mammals are swimmers, too, Spevak added. Cattle can swim when herded across a river, as Western movie fans know. Deer can swim as well. “The moose, the largest deer in the world, actually feeds in water and is a very good swimmer,” he said.