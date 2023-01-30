Disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field may be responsible for stranded migratory birds

January 30, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

It is now the season of bird migration when thousands of winged visitors fly astoundingly long distances to nest, enjoy abundant food supply and seek shelter in warmer climates. In India, enthusiastic bird watchers eagerly wait for the yearly migration to catch a glimpse of exotic species that arrive in droves to the subcontinent.

But how do migrating birds, who traverse the same route year after year, go astray?

A new study published by Scientific Reports has found that the Earth’s magnetic field may be partially to blame for birds losing their way when migrating- also referred to as avian vagrancy.

Though birds sometimes lose their way due to storms, cloud cover or dense fog, an increasing number of studies have suggested that they also rely on the Earth’s magnetic field to navigate, especially when flying long distances. “There’s increasing evidence that birds can actually see geomagnetic fields,” said Morgan Tingley, co-author of the study and an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, in a press release.

Scientists analysed 2.2 million records of birds constituting 152 species that were captured and then released between 1960 and 2019, and found that the birds’ ability to use the geomagnetic field was hampered when there were disturbances in the magnetic field.

The geomagnetic field, or Earth’sinvisible magnetic field which runs from the North Pole to the South Pole, is highly influenced by a number of internal and external factors. When Earth’s magnetic field is disturbed, it would leave the birds with ‘distorted maps’ which would land them in completely different locations, Dr Tingley said.

Ending up in unknown territory could potentially be fatal for birds as they may find it challenging to find suitable food or habitat. On the other hand, it could also lead birds whose traditional habitats have changed due to climate change to more conducive homes, leading to range expansion.

Even when other factors like weather play a role, incidences of vagrancy among the captured birds and geomagnetic disturbances coincided strongly during spring and autumn migration. The correlation was especially pronounced during the autumn migration, they noted. Additionally, they discovered that changes in the Earth’s magnetic field impacted both juvenile and adult birds, indicating that they depend on geomagnetism regardless of their migrating experience.

Interestingly, the study showed that a lesser number of birds were stranded when geomagnetic disturbance associated with solar activity such as solar flares or sunspots took place. The study hypothesised that the radiofrequency generated by the solar activity would make the magnetorecepters in birds obsolete, leaving them to find their way using the layout of the land and other available cues.

“We think the combination of high solar activity and geomagnetic disturbance leads to either a pause in migration or a switch to other cues during fall migration,” said Benjamin Tonelli, study co-author and post doctoral student at UCLA.

Though the study was conducted only on birds, its results could help researchers understand the reasons why other migrating species such as whales get stranded far from their usual domain.

“This research was actually inspired by whale strandings, and we hope our work will help other scientists who study animal navigation,” Dr Tingley said.