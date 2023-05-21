Why It Matters | Using disposable diapers to make concrete?

May 21, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

What are the facts? Building materials all over the world are not only costly but also ecologically harmful and contribute highly to carbon emissions. A new paper published in the journal Nature has come up with a unique solution: to incorporate disposable diapers into building materials to render them cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The study, which focused on Indonesia, also reported that disposable diaper waste can contribute 10% to composite materials and 40% to non-structural and architectural components. A prototype house that was built allowed the researchers to determine that 1.73 cubic metres of disposable diaper waste could be required for a housing area of 36 sq. m.

What is the context?

Indonesia, like many developing countries, has a rapidly growing urban population. A major consequence of this is increasing housing demand and waste management.

Indonesia also has a big gap between housing demand and supply.

According to the study, the country faces a backlog of 300,000 housing units every year, with the demand being as high as 780,000 units.

Stakeholders have thus far been able to supply 400,000-500,000 units every year.

In 2020, the country also generated 32.76 million tonnes of waste.

Why does it matter?