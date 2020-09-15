Watch | Scientists discover possible sign of life on Venus

15 September 2020 17:15 IST

A video on the recent discovery of the presence of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus

A team of international scientists have detected traces of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus. A paper on this discovery was published in Nature Astronomy journal by a team of international scientists.

On Earth, phosphine is produced by bacteria thriving in oxygen-starved environments. It is considered as a marker for life. The researchers said that their research provided evidence "for anomalous & unexplained chemistry" on Venus.

