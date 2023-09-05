HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On scales that measure hurricanes
Premium

As typhoons and hurricanes loom over shorelines around the world, here is a quiz on the scales used to measure their strength.

September 05, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth
Daily Quiz | On scales that measure hurricanes
Representational image of waves crashing into a sea wall in England
1 / 5 | Name the wind-speed scale first developed in 1969, with modifications bringing it into its modern form in 1971, to assess the likely impact on low-cost housing of a storm affecting coastal parts of the U.S.
Answer : Saffir-Simpson scale
