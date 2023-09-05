Daily Quiz | On scales that measure hurricanes
Name the wind-speed scale first developed in 1969, with modifications bringing it into its modern form in 1971, to assess the likely impact on low-cost housing of a storm affecting coastal parts of the U.S.
In 2010, this scale was modified to remove flooding, _____ _____, and rainfall from its calculation. Fill in the blanks with a major event associated with cyclonic storms when the water level rises higher than the normal height of a high tide.
The locations of the world’s major storms are divided into seven basins. The scale measures the wind-speed of storms in two of them. In which of these basins has a storm never made landfall with the scale’s highest rating?
The scale uses a minute-long average of the maximum sustained wind speeds to classify a hurricane. What is the duration of the average the India Meteorological Department uses to categorise cyclonic storms?
A hurricane is a strong cyclonic storm if it is located in the northeastern Pacific Ocean. What is it called when it moves into the northwestern part of the ocean?
