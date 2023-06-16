Daily Quiz | On Women Astronauts

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Two decades after Tereshkova in 1982, this astronaut became the second woman to travel to space. Two years later, she was the first woman who carried out a spacewalk. Name the astronaut. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Svetlana Savitskaya SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | She holds the record for the most cumulative days in space by a NASA astronaut. She was also the first female commander of the International Space Station. Name the astronaut. Also mention the number of days she has spent in space. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Peggy A. Whitson and 657 days SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Kalpana Chawla flew on two Space Shuttle missions as a mission specialist. On her first mission in 1997, what did she specialise in? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : She specialised in operating the robotic arm SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Sunita Williams is the first female pilot of a space shuttle mission. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : False. Eileen M. Collins was the first female pilot of a mission SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Which two NASA astronauts hold the record for carrying out the first all-woman spacewalk? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Christina H. Koch and Jessica U. Meir SHOW ANSWER