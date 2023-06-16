HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Women Astronauts
Premium

On June 16, 1963, Valentina Tereshkova made history by becoming the first woman to visit space. Here is a quiz on women astronauts and their journeys to space. 

June 16, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daily Quiz | On Women Astronauts
South Korean astronaut Yi So-yeon.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Two decades after Tereshkova in 1982, this astronaut became the second woman to travel to space. Two years later, she was the first woman who carried out a spacewalk. Name the astronaut.
Answer : Svetlana Savitskaya
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
