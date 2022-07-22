Science

Daily Quiz | On the moon landing

On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 crew members Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin became the first people to walk on the Moon. Here’s a quiz on the moon landing and other space missions.

1. Name the site on the Moon where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed in July 1969 and walked on a celestial body other than Earth for the first time. 

Tranquility Base

