Daily Quiz | On the moon landing

Ranjani Srinivasan July 22, 2022 16:25 IST

On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 crew members Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin became the first people to walk on the Moon. Here’s a quiz on the moon landing and other space missions.

Daily Quiz | On the moon landing On July 21, 1969, Apollo 11 crew members Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin became the first people to walk on the Moon. Here’s a quiz on the moon landing and other space missions. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On the moon landing 1/7 1. Name the site on the Moon where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed in July 1969 and walked on a celestial body other than Earth for the first time. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tranquility Base I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The launch of this Soviet satellite in 1957 led to a period of public anxiety in Western nations about the perceived technological gap between the U.S. and Soviet Union. The crisis was a significant event in the Cold War and triggered the creation of NASA. What was the crisis, named after the Soviet satellite? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sputnik Crisis I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. Name the U.S. President who in 1961, at the peak of the Space Race, made the following proposal: “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade [1960s] is out, of landing a man on the Moon and returning him safely to the Earth.” SHOW ANSWER Answer : President John F. Kennedy I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. Pantone 185 and Pantone 286 are colours found in the logo of which space agency? SHOW ANSWER Answer : NASA I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. If Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet national, is known for accomplishing this feat in April 1961, name his American counterpart, who accomplished the same feat in May 1961. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Alan Shepard I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. This phrase is used to convey that someone has arrived, or that something has been done. It was first made popular when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon with Buzz Aldrin, and referenced their lunar lander to tell the NASA Mission Control Centre that the pair had made a safe trip to the moon. Name the phrase. SHOW ANSWER Answer : The eagle has landed I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. Identify the Toy Story character named in honour of Buzz Aldrin. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Buzz Lightyear I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On the moon landing YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



